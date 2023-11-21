Officials continue to navigate what's next following Kalispell's municipal election

KALISPELL — A boundary mistake impacting the results of Kalispell's municipal election remains front and center in Flathead County as commissioners reviewed the election results on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The election earlier this month used previous ward boundaries which resulted in approximately 1,500 voters receiving a ballot for the wrong ward.

The Flathead County Board of Canvassers reviewed Kalispell's Municipal Election results, but the was quite complicated as the distribution of ballots was done according to previous ward boundaries.

Flathead County Commissioners sit on the Board of Canvassers whose job on Tuesday was to decide whether the election was counted correctly.

“What we are voting on today is that an election was held. Votes were cast, we counted the votes, and we're saying that the election office counted correctly," said Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist.

The commissioners approved the election on a 2-1 vote but it's important to note that Tuesday's vote verified the counting process was correct.

The Flathead County Elections Office and the commissioners feel this election needs to be redone because of the incorrect ballot distribution.

“Voter integrity is key it’s probably the number one expectation of our citizens. That no matter what, whether we make a mistake, or however it happens, that their vote counts, every citizen's vote counts,” said Flathead County Commissioner Randy Brodehl.

During the November 7, 2023, municipal election there were 16,894 eligible voters in the City of Kalispell.

Of those voters, 1,413 — or 8% — were affected by the incorrect ward boundaries. Additionally, 176 voters who received the incorrect ballot voted in this election.

“I have to recognize that 8% of our citizens were mailed a ballot that was not correct. Not because the citizens went and picked up the wrong ballot, but because we made a mistake,” said Brodehl.

Elections department officials and the county commissioners agree that they are not satisfied with the election and would like to see it redone.

This is the first time a situation like this has come about and the laws surrounding this are murky and unclear.

“As with a lot of our decisions before the commissioners, we have to vote on what we have to vote on, today. And that is was an election held. Basically, it was the count right? It's not whether or not the process was done correctly or not. We all say that it wasn't,” said Holmquist.

Since the Board of Canvassers approved this election, the next step is for a candidate or a voter to contest the election to the Flathead District Court within five days of this ruling.

Commissioner Brodehl, a registered voter in the City of Kalispell, said he will contest the election. A ruling from a judge is the only way there can be a reelection.

“Just an interesting case because it's not even like we are going to go and argue that it needs to be redone. We agree that it needs to be redone, but there just needs to be a mechanism to get it in front of a judge,” said Flathead County Elections Administrator Debbie Pierson.

We will keep you updated on what happens over the next five days.