Officials respond to fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE — A fire has been reported in Lakeside on Tuesday afternoon.

Area fire manager Lincoln Chute told MTN that around 12:30 p.m. a call came in about smoke off of Blacktail Mountain Road in Lakeside. Chute explained that there are no structures threatened right now. Somers Fire, South Kalispell, DNRC, and the forest service all initially responded to the call.

According to a press release, an eight-acre wildland fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. near Blacktail Mountain Ski Area where local volunteer volunteer fire departments along with the DNRC and Forest Service responded and began suppression efforts.

No cause of the fire is known at this time.

The press release added, "Fire personnel hope to have the fire contained and under control by (Tuesday) evening. At this time there are no road closures or evacuations. Please stay clear of the fire area and personnel for your safety. There will be smoke coming from that area for a couple days until mop-up is complete. Please remember to check your local weather forecast before you burn, we have had many fires already this spring get out of control due to dry and windy conditions."