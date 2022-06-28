Old Steel Bridge Fishing Access Site partially reopens to public access

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are restoring partial access to Old Steel Bridge Fishing Access Site on the Flathead River in Evergreen.

FWP also reports vehicle access is also restored at other sites in the area. The main parking lot and boat ramp area on the west side of Old Steel Bridge FAS, as well as the path to Shady Lane Pone, have reopened to the public.

The riverfront park on the west side of the site and the portion of the FAS on the east side of the river off Steel Bridge Road remain closed due to ongoing flood concerns and hazardous conditions. The riverbank along the Flathead River remains unstable and poses a risk to public safety.

Additionally, access is fully restored upstream at Pressentine FAS and Kokanee Bend FAS, as well as at Bigfork Bay FAS. Sportsman's Bridge FAS off Highway 82 along the southern section of the Flathead River remains closed to vehicle access due to flooding. Access will be fully restored when conditions improve.

Rivers and streams remain high with significant safety hazards. Lakes also present safety hazards, including heavy debris and cold temperatures. Even with hot summer temperatures, Montana has cold water year-round, and it’s important to remember that cold water can be deadly. If you are recreating on or around water, remember to wear a life jacket and always tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning.

Water safety reminders

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket appropriate for your weight and size and the water activity. Always wear a life jacket while boating, regardless of swimming skill.

It is unlawful to operate a motorboat, sailboat, water skis, surfboard, or similar device attached to a motorboat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

Understand and adjust for the unique risks of the waterbody you are in, such as river currents, water temperature, and hazards.

Ensure your boat has all the necessary, useful items, such as navigational lights and a throwable flotation device.

For a full list of closures and restrictions at FWP sites, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions [fwp.mt.gov].

