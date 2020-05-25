One person dead after shootout with Flathead law enforcement

KALISPELL — An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting incident involving law enforcement in the Flathead.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that deputies responded at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday to a residence on Rogers Lake Road in the Kila area for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

Deputies arrived on scene and shots were fired from a person in the residence, prompting the SWAT team to be called in, according to a news release.

Heino says that at approximately 10 p.m. a person shot at officers who then returned fire. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers sustained injuries during the incident.

The three law enforcement officers involved in the incident -- who are members of the Kalispell Police Department and the Flathead Sheriff's Office -- are on administrative leave. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the assistance of a coroner from Lake County.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. We will have more information as it becomes available.