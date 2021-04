KALISPELL — A 59-year-old Corm resident died in a Tuesday afternoon one-vehicle crash on US Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the driver of a Toyota RAV4 went off the road near mile marker 146, hit several signs and then crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MHP is continuing to investigate the accident. The victim’s name has not yet been released.