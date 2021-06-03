Open to All bolsters inclusivity for Flathead businesses

KALISPELL — June is Pride Month, and here in the Big Sky State, you can support businesses that support you.

Open to All is an initiative set forth by Montana's Pride Foundation, and in the Flathead, there are several businesses that are fostering inclusivity.

"The idea is that as a community we should be open to all members of our Community and not picking and choosing who we prefer to hang around and who we prefer to come to our businesses,” said Kyle Fort, the Bookshelf Manager in Kalispell.

Fort says Open to All provides support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's kind of something we've modeled since we've started anyway. We want to be a place where people are comfortable, and they feel safe and that goes for everybody," said Fort.

Fort and many other businesses in the Flathead believe the initiative makes the community.

"So it's people who are open to the idea of community safety and community involvement and feeling that anyone should be able to go out and feel safe," said Fort.

Look for the Open To All window decal to identify local businesses that are helping to provide safe and affirming spaces where LGBTQ+ people work, visit, and play in our great state.

You can find the full list of Open to All businesses here.