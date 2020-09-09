Operating hours changing at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — Operating hours for visitor services in Glacier National Park -- including campgrounds, backcountry permits, boat inspections, and concession operations -- have begun to adjust now that the Labor Day holiday weekend passed, and the autumn season approaches.

No front country campgrounds are currently open in the park. Fish Creek Campground closed on Sept. 7 as scheduled. One section of Apgar Campground (Loop B) will open for primitive camping starting on Sept. 25.

Campgrounds in primitive status have vault toilets available and fees are reduced. Potable water will be available in the campground through Oct. 6. No campground reservations are issued, all camping is first-come, first-served. Click here for current campground status information.

Backcountry camping by permit remains available to visitors. The Apgar Backcountry Permit Office is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Backcountry permits will be issued until 30-minutes prior to closing. No reservations for backcountry permits are available. All permits are issued in-person, up to 24 hours in advance. Check the backcountry campground status page for current availability.

Lake McDonald is the only body of water open to watercraft in the park. Boat inspection station hours are currently 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Inspection hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Sept. 27.

Many concessioner services will begin closing mid-September including lodging, food service, and retail shops.

Location Closing Granite Park Chalet September 13 (after breakfast) Sperry Chalet September 13 (after breakfast)

Glacier National Park Lodges/Xanterra (Central reservations: 1-855-733-4522 or http://www.glaciernationalparklodges.com) Front country lodging, food and beverage services, retail, tour and transportation services:

Location Closing Lake McDonald Lodge & Camp Store September 23 (after breakfast) Village Inn Motel September 28 (after check-out) Rising Sun Camp Store September 9 (at noon) Two Dog Flats Grill September 8

Glacier Guides (1-406-387-5555) or https://glacierguides.com) Guided day hike and overnight backpacking trips:

Location Closing Park-wide Mid-October (weather dependent)

Swan Mountain Outfitters (1-877-888-5557 or www.swanmountainoutfitters.com/glacier) Horseback rides:

Location Closing Lake McDonald September 20 (last day of rides, weather permitting)

Visitor information services at Logan Pass Visitor Center continue daily through Sept. 27. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore operating within Logan Pass Visitor Center will close Sept. 27. Potable water will be unavailable at Logan Pass after Sept. 11.

Visitor information services at Apgar Visitor Center continue daily through Oct. 4 and then move to weekends only through the end of October, weather permitting. Restrooms and potable water are available at the Apgar Visitor Center plaza year-round.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is scheduled to close at Avalanche Creek starting Oct. 19, weather permitting. The section of the road between Rising Sun and St. Mary remains closed due to COVID-19 operating requirements. Over the past five days, daily temporary road closures and restrictions have been implemented due to congestion and winter weather conditions. Check the road status page and follow the park’s Twitter feed for most up-to-date information on road closures.

Autumn visitors to Glacier National Park will find cooler temperatures and changing vegetation colors. Visitors are encouraged to prepare for shifting weather conditions with potential for rain or snow, especially in alpine areas. The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons.

For additional information, visit the park’s website or call park headquarters at (406) 888-7800.