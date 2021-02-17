VIDEO: Transformer explosion knocks out power in Kalispell

KALISPELL — According to the Flathead Electric Co-Op outage map, over 3,800 residents in and around Kalispell are without power.

Flathead Electric Public Relations Officer Wendy Ostrom Price says that a truck had snagged a line within city limits along Whitefish Stage Road.

Price says the line had caused a failure to areas outside of Kalispell -- such as Kila and Marion.

Another outage had been identified along Meridan Road from equipment failure.

Due to the failure, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region One office is closed.

Price says that 1,000 people have their power restored.

Price says power will be restored in an hour.

The City of Kalispell noted in a social media post that the traffic lights between Highway 93 and US Highway 2 on North Meridian. are not functioning.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.