Overnight camping rules changing at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds

KALISPELL – Officials have announced changes to overnight camping rules at the fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Overnight camping will only be allowed during special events that allow camping.

Vehicles will be given a “Special Event” tag to display in the camper window that they will receive at the gate for overnight stays.

Untagged vehicles will be subject to towing and ‘No Camping’ signs have been added to the entrances.

The north entrance and the walk-in gates have also been locked after damage was recently done to the east walk-in gate.

A news release states the changes are being made due to an increase in transient encampments and people using the horse stalls for shelter.

Additionally, officials note that Flathead County spent over $10,000 to remove trash and debris that was left behind and not claimed during the week of May 7.

“The funds and labor to keep the Fairground safe and enjoyable to all who use it is not sustainable,” the release states.

Fairgrounds manager Sam Nunnally says fewer transients are using the property or setting up encampments since the locks were added.

The released notes that the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds are Flathead County property.