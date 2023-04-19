Watch Now
Overnight rental cabins coming to Somers Beach State Park

Changes are coming to the new 106-acre Somers Beach State Park on the shores of Flathead Lake.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have announced plans to move forward with development at Somers Beach State Park.
Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 10:52:20-04

New development based on public input includes overnight lodging with the construction of three rental cabins.

The development also includes day-use amenities such as trails, picnic areas and a hand launch area for boats.

FWP officials tell MTN News a timeline has not been set regarding the beginning of construction or when the rental cabins will be ready for use.

