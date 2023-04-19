Parkinson's support group builds relationships in Flathead County

KALISPELL - April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and a group of people in the Flathead are helping one another cope with the disease.

The Flathead Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is open to anyone dealing with Parkinson’s including caregivers.

Group members meet monthly and focus on fostering relationships, information, sharing experiences, struggles and more.

The focus of the group is educational meetings with guest speaker events from experts in the medical field.

The group also gathers for exercise activities, including the Walk for Parkinson’s which will take place in Creston on May 20, 2023.

Group spokeswoman Marjory McClaren said building that sense of community among those dealing with Parkinson’s can help so many families in the Flathead.

“It’s really important to be with other people that have Parkinson’s because the normal person doesn’t know what it’s like, and when you meet someone else with Parkinson’s it’s like a common thread there, and your friends immediately,” McClaren told MTN News.

More information on how to attend a Parkinson's support group meeting or activity can be found here.