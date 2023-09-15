Parkline Run and Brewfest in downtwon Kalispell Saturday

KALISPELL — The 2023 Parkline Run and Brewfest is this Saturday, September 16 in downtown Kalispell with proceeds benefiting the Kalispell Downtown Association and Rails to Trails of the Flathead Valley.

The run includes a 5K, 10K and half marathon from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Parkline trail starting at First Avenue West North on the trail behind Sun Rift Beer Company.

After the run, the public is invited to a Brewfest at Depot Park in Kalispell from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You do not need to be a runner to participate in the Brewfest.

More information on how to sign up for the race can be found here.