Parts of Northwest Montana under Backcountry avalanche warning

HUNGRY HORSE — The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Flathead and Lincoln counties.

New snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow are creating dangerous avalanche conditions in the upper elevations in the Whitefish and Flathead zones and the Lake McDonald area of Glacier National Park.

The backcountry avalanche warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The Flathead Avalanche Center notes that people in the backcountry "are very likely to trigger slab and loose snow avalanches."

Additionally, natural avalanches are likely and may run into mid-elevation terrain.

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Visit http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ for more detailed information.