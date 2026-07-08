KALISPELL — A large crowd gathered in Kalispell Tuesday night in support of a family physician at Logan Health who was told his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of September.

(WATCH: Patients, supporters rally behind physician after Logan Health declines to renew contract)

Patients, supporters rally behind physician after Logan Health declines to renew contract

Patients of Dr. Ruben Hipolito spoke on behalf of his character and professionalism during a rally at Logan Health put on by the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

Dr. Hipolito is one of roughly 100 healthcare professionals in northwest Montana that have joined the union since inception in January.

Chief Union Negotiator Tim Jenkins believes Dr. Hipolito’s contract is not being renewed due to his ongoing union activity.

Jenkins said he hasn't seen any documented performance reason for the decision.

“You know we’ve asked the employer to provide proof that they had concerns about his patient care and they haven’t provided any proof at all, there’s nothing in his HR file, there’s nothing in his medical staff file," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said Dr. Hipolito scores 4.6 out of 5 on patient satisfaction ratings on Logan Health’s Website.

“I’m not a patient of his, I’ve never gone to him, but I trust the people who have and his colleagues who work with him on a day-to-day basis, so everything all the evidence that I’ve seen is that he is a really good doctor and that he should continue to practice here in the Flathead Valley,” said Jenkins.

In a statement to MTN News, Logan Health said:

“This matter involves the decision not to renew a physician's contract and predates the provider union activity at Logan Health. Some of the statements the union has shared publicly do not accurately reflect the facts. For example, this matter concerns the decision not to issue a new employment contract to a physician, not the termination of an existing contract."

Dr. Hipolito said he has worked at Logan Health for seven years and serves around 2,000 patients.

He fears those patients will lose critical provider access if his contract is not renewed.

“The continuity of the care that I provide for my patients is paramount, having that access to care for my patients, I don’t want them to have to go see another person unnecessarily,” said Dr. Hipolito.

Logan Health's full statement:

"Logan Health recently learned through a media post that the union representing some of our clinicians plans to hold a media event at Logan Health Medical Center on July 7 at 6:30 p.m. Although the union representatives did not give the required notice to us, we are now aware. This matter involves the decision not to renew a physician's contract and predates the provider union activity at Logan Health.

Some of the statements the union has shared publicly do not accurately reflect the facts. For example, this matter concerns the decision not to issue a new employment contract to a physician, not the termination of an existing contract. In addition, claims that thousands of patients will be left without access to a physician are inaccurate. Our physician recruitment efforts remain strong, with 21 primary care providers added over the past year, five of whom are scheduled to join our organization this fall.

We respect the privacy of our employees and their right to engage in protected activities under applicable labor laws. As a matter of policy and practice, we do not discuss or share details regarding any individual's employment circumstances.

The physician leaders at Logan Health stand behind their decisions to recruit and retain providers and staff who are aligned with our values and culture. We remain confident that our patients and community will continue to have access to the high-quality primary care services they need and expect from us."

