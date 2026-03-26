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Paving at Sportsman's Bridge to cause traffic delays

Single-lane traffic and reduced speeds are expected during bridge approach work
Sportsman Bridge, Bigfork
Derek Joseph/MTN News
The Montana Department of Transportation is replacing Sportsman's Bridge on Highway 82 between Bigfork and Kalispell.
Sportsman Bridge, Bigfork
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BIGFORK — Drivers in Bigfork should expect delays on Friday as crews pave the approaches to Sportsman's Bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction will reduce traffic to a single lane controlled by temporary lights and flaggers.

Motorists may experience delays of up to 15 minutes while work is underway.

Speed limits in the project area will be lowered to 25 mph.

Drivers are urged to slow down, follow traffic control instructions, and watch for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit the MDT's project page.

MDT says its workforce of more than 2,000 across the state is committed to maintaining a safe and resilient transportation system for all travelers.

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