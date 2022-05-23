Pedestrian crossing signals are now activated on the Parkline Trail

KALISPELL — Pedestrian crossing signals were activated in Kalispell on Monday as part of the Parkline Trail and Linear Park Project.

Marked crosswalks and pedestrian warning signs have been installed at each intersection beginning at Meridian Road going east to 4th Avenue East North.

These signals have been installed to increase driver awareness and draw attention to pedestrians crossing the road.

City of Kalispell

There are two types of lights used at different intersections throughout Kalispell. One is the traditional pedestrian crossing that has flashing lights once the walk signal has been activated. The other signal is similar to a stoplight.

Residents should keep in mind that the Parkline Trail is still an active construction zone and not yet open to the public.