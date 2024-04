KALISPELL — A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the incident happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. along U.S. Highway 2.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report