Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS - A Columbia Falls man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Columbia Falls over the weekend.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 at around 2 a.m. on Saturday when a pedestrian ran across the road in front of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck the victim in the westbound lane near Blue Moon Nite Club, according to MHP.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino identified the victim as 21-year-old Robert Dewbre of Columbia Falls.

MHP told MTN News Dewbre was not using the crosswalk and that alcohol is a suspected factor for both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is now under investigation for DUI.

We’ve reached out to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office to see if any additional charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.