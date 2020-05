KALISPELL — Daniel Forest Haslage has been identified as a person of interest in relation to multiple vehicle and storage unit thefts in the Flathead Valley.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office detectives are currently trying to locate Haslage to conduct an interview about his involvement in the thefts.

If you have any information regarding Haslage's whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at (406) 752-TIPS (8477).

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.