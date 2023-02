Reporter Sean Wells captured beautiful pictures of the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, over Kalispell on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center had issued a G3 geomagnetic storm watch for Sunday night.

A G2 geomagnetic storm watch has also been issued for Monday night, which means that the aurora borealis may be visible in portions of Montana.