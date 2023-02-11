Pickleball is a fast growing sport and is very popular in the Flathead

KALISPELL — Pickleball has been around since the 60’s but recently the sport has become extremely popular.

“And then again, another fast fast fast exchange back to another softball or a lob and there's just so many different plays, different shot choices that occur in this game. And those are my those are my favorite, those really long rallies that you don't know who's going to come on top a lot of fun,” said Wesley Mathison, a pickleball pro and teacher.

Pickleball is becoming extremely popular among all ages and is one of the fastest growing sports in the US and Canada. But what is it exactly?

“So I would like to say it's in between tennis and ping pong. But it's a much easier sport to play. It's very forgiving. Sometimes those sports will take years to develop technique and skills, especially in tennis. Whereas pickleball, you can find somebody that jumps on the court and they feel like they can get a rally going and playing the very first time,” said Mathison.

While it may seem strange, it is a sport for all ages and has captured the interest of many, even if they are a bit skeptical at first.

“When she told me about it, I go, 'pickleball what is that it sounds so silly, and who would want to play it?' So we played it, and just fell in love with it. Great people. And it's just a great camaraderie. It’s just kind of mixed with you know, with everybody that is playing. And it's just a good form of exercise. We just love it,” said Glenn Fant, a pickleball player.

The Flathead Valley Pickleball Club has about 300 members. They have open play times and hold tournaments for the more competitive players.

“And it's very competitive. So it drives you to want to win and do better. The friendships that we've made with playing competitive but we're also playing for fun,” said Lisa Fant.

Pickleball is a great all-season sport for everyone who has a competitive edge.

“I don't know of too many other sports where a 20- or 30-year-old can jump on the court with a 60- and 70-year-old, male or female, doesn't matter and they can have competitive games. It doesn't matter. Anybody can jump on the court and play and anybody can be competitive. And have that fun atmosphere and spirits,” said Mathison.

Find a pickleball court near you and see what the hype is all about.