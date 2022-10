KALISPELL - The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) of a planned power outage for later this week.

BPA will repair public-caused damage to their electrical equipment that serves FEC equipment.

The power will go out at 10 p.m. Wednesday and will affect areas west of Kalispell — in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas.

Almost 3,000 FEC members will be impacted by the Wednesday outage.