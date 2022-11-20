Plein Air Painters of the Flathead are displaying and selling their art for the holiday season

COLUMBIA FALLS — During the holiday season there are hundreds of craft sales and Christmas bazars to help support local artists and find unique gifts. In Columbia Falls, you can find the Art in the Garden Show and Sale that features the work of the Plein Air Painters of the Flathead in their first ever group wide sale.

“En plein air is a French term, and it means to paint in the open air," said Sandra Marker, Plein Air Painters of the Flathead Leader.

“Everything is so fresh. So it really is a different way of doing your art. It's not a setup. We have to go back and make sure everything is the same light. The light is fugitive you gotta get in catch the light and get going and catch the color. So it just kind of wakens up the artist in everyone and you got to get it and go," said Megan Heil, Plein Air Painters Special Event Manager.

The group is fair weathered, so they only paint in the summer.

“It’s my excuse to be outdoors and be in nature, be surrounded by the loveliness of our environment," said Marker.

“I like getting outside. I love to paint, make, do," said Heil.

If you would like to check out some of this art, it is for sale and being displayed at Fisher’s Greenhouse in Columbia Falls.

“And so to get out there and be right on the edge of the river walk out on a sandbar. It's so fresh and bright and part of the combination of everything is, number one, pick your view, because you're standing in the middle of 360 degrees of wonderful views. Up in our area is just gorgeous wherever you look and you have to put it in the idea of a frame and a composition," said Heil.

The group started fifteen year ago with six people, and now they have 30 people who regularly join the group for excursions.

“I am just pleased to see the growth in people that are regularly with us and to open up opportunities. I know when an artist sees their work for the first time and up on display and people googling all over their art, it just it just makes everybody happy," said Marker.

The Sale will be open through December 21st, Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. It will be closed Sunday’s and holidays.