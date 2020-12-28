Podcast highlights sounds of Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A pair of Glacier National Park rangers have started a seven-part podcast showcasing the one-of-a-kind beauty and adventure the park has to offer.

“Sharing Glacier with people no matter where you are, whether you live next door or on the other side of the world, a way to bring Glacier to you,” Ranger Michael Faist said.

In partnership with the Glacier National Park Conservancy, rangers Michael Faist and Andrew Smith created the “Headwaters Podcast” a seven-part series telling the stories of Glacier National Park.

With many of the normal in-person park services closed during the 2020 season due to COVID-19, Faist and Smith felt like this was the perfect time to share stories about the park they love.

“Really hope that releasing it now allows for anyone to connect with Glacier whether you had to postpone your visit that was planned for this year, planning a trip in the future or whether you’re just curious to learn more about this place,” Faist said.

The podcast covers a variety of topics within the boundaries of Glacier National Park including world-class geologic features, the deep significance the area holds for native tribes, and the impact of melting glaciers.

Faist and Smith take their microphones along into the field on their adventures giving podcast listeners the beautiful sounds of Glacier National Park. Faist says the podcast is the perfect project during these difficult times, connecting visitors with the park they love.

“We found stories that are powerful and funny, to heartfelt and unbelievable, and sprinkled in some helpful trip-planning advice along the way,” Faist said.

“So, no matter how old you are if you love Glacier National Park and are interested in learning more about it, I think that this show would be one you really enjoy,” Faist added.

The seven-part series can now be streamed in its entirety and can be found anywhere you can download a podcast. Each episode in the series is between 45 minutes to an hour in length.