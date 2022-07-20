Polebridge Bear Fair seeks to educate community

POLEBRIDGE — The Polebridge Bear Fair is scheduled for July 30 from 12 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The free event will take place at the Home Ranch Bottoms at 8950 North Fork Road in Polebridge. Organizers say it will be an educational opportunity for the community to learn about the best and safest ways to coexist with bears in northwest Montana.

The Bear Fair is hosted by the North Fork Preservation Association and partners Polebridge Bear Smart and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP).

“The North Fork of the Flathead Valley, along the western flank of Glacier National Park, is a jewel in the Crown of the Continent Ecosystem," GWP noted in a news release. "The increased presence of humans on this delicate ecosystem presents the need for sound stewardship, land planning, and wildlife education”.

The Bear Fair will feature exhibits from Montana Land Reliance, Be Bear Aware, Gallagher Electric (bear) Fencing, and many more.

Speakers at the event will be from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Glacier National Park, and the hosting associations. These presentations will address the subjects of “Conservation and Native Traditions”, “Backpacking Safely in Bear Country”, “People and Bears, Vision for Coexistence”.

In addition, the fair will have kids activities that specifically promote stewardship plus a “Bear Dance” and live music. A Glacier National Park vehicle reservation is not required for access to this event.