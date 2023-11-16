Police: Foul play not suspected in Kalispell death

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department reports that foul play is not suspected in the death of a Kalispell male.

KPD responded to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West for a report of a deceased Kalispell male at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

A news release states the death "appears to be an isolated incident" and foul play is not suspected at this time.

MTN News The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West.

The male's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so an autopsy will be conducted.

Kalispell Police are continuing to investigate the death. The person's name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Brady Gray at 406-758-7795.