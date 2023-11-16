Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Police: Foul play not suspected in Kalispell death

Kalispell Police
Sean Wells/MTN News file
Kalispell Police
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 15:22:12-05

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department reports that foul play is not suspected in the death of a Kalispell male.

KPD responded to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West for a report of a deceased Kalispell male at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

A news release states the death "appears to be an isolated incident" and foul play is not suspected at this time.

111423 KALISPELL DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a death in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue West.

The male's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula so an autopsy will be conducted.

Kalispell Police are continuing to investigate the death. The person's name and age have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Brady Gray at 406-758-7795.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader