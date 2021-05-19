Popular Columbia Falls Community Market opens Thursday

COLUMBIA FALLS — A popular farmers market in the Flathead Valley officially opens back up for the spring and summer season on Thursday.

The Columbia Falls Community Market located in downtown Columbia Falls will have a full market of vendors, live music, and a beer garden every Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

Columbia Falls Community Market President Melissa Ellis said 54 vendors including produce, local meats, and arts and craft will be participating along with an array of food trucks.

Ellis said different live music acts will perform each week come rain or shine.

She said market officials are looking forward to bringing a sense of normalcy back to Columbia Falls after the market saw changes last year due to the pandemic.

“We’re so thankful that we get to do it again this year without any pandemic to get in the way, and so we’re very excited to see everyone’s smiling faces this year and welcome them back to have fun and enjoy a night out on the town,” said Ellis.

Ellis said masks are optional for both visitors and vendors participating.