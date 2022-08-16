Power outage hits Columbia Falls wastewater treatment plant

COLUMBIA FALLS - A power failure is impacting the wastewater treatment plant in Columbia Falls.

According to a news release, a "major power failure" has caused the treatment system to fail and it is "not currently treating the effluent including the removal of phosphorous or nitrates."

Officials more that the system is not discharging solids into the river.

People are being asked to avoid the river area below the treatment plant which is located on Veteran’s Drive, approximately 1.4 miles west of the old Red Bridge.

The power issue is expected to be resolved on Tuesday and the plant should be back to full operations by Wednesday at the latest.