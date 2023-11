UPDATE: 4:37 p.m. - November 15, 2023

Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the earlier power outage has been resolved.

(first report: 4:28 p.m. - November 15, 2023)

Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) reports over 900 members are without power on Wednesday afternoon.

FEC crews are working to restore the power in the West Glacier area.

There is no word yet on what caused the outage.

