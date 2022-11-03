Power outages close several Flathead schools

KALISPELL – Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.

The following schools have called off classes for Thursday:

Fair-Mont-Egan School

Helena Flats School

Kila School

Marion School

Olney-Bissell School

Smith Valley School

West Valley School

Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that 14,500 members were without power as of 7 a.m.

Additional crews have been called in to help restore power across the Flathead.

