Power outages close several Flathead schools

Several thousand remain without power following Wednesday's weather
MTN News
Posted at 7:13 AM, Nov 03, 2022
KALISPELL – Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.

The following schools have called off classes for Thursday:

  • Fair-Mont-Egan School
  • Helena Flats School
  • Kila School
  • Marion School
  • Olney-Bissell School
  • Smith Valley School
  • West Valley School

Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that 14,500 members were without power as of 7 a.m.

Additional crews have been called in to help restore power across the Flathead.

Click here for the latest power outage information.

