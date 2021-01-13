Power outages hitting northwest Montana

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m. - Jan. 13, 2020

KALISPELL - Information from the Flathead Electric Cooperative showed that the number of members without power had jumped to over 13,000.

The larger outages were being reported in the West Glace, Whitefish Lake and Libby areas -- as well as in the Kalispell areas.

Click here to view the latest power outage information.

(first report: 8:54 a.m. - Jan. 13, 2020)

Wednesday's windy weather is causing power outages across northwest Montana.

The Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting nearly 5,400 members were in the dark as of 8:45 a.m.

One of the hardest hit areas was in and around West Glacier where a power outage forced West Glacier School to close for the day due to a power outage.

Additionally, the National Weather Service reported a 101 mph wind gust on Mount Aeneas in the Swan Mountain Range on Wednesday morning.

The Flathead Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning for parts of Flathead, Kale and Lincoln counties.

The avalanche danger is rated as high in the Flathead, Whitefish and Swan mountain ranges -- as well as in Glacier National Park.

An advisory notes that there are "very dangerous avalanche conditions" and that "travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Click here to view the latest avalanche advisory.