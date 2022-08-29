Precautionary boil water advisory issued for Evergreen residents

EVERGREEN - A precautionary boil water advisory is being issued for Evergreen Water and Sewer District which serves 10,000 people.

A news release states the "water system is experiencing an emergency situation which could result in contamination of the water supply."

The Evergreen Water and Sewer District reports they began receiving customer calls about water supply interruptions shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

A piping failure at two water tanks holding a total of 2.6 million gallons of water was soon discovered.

The flooding from the pipe leak caused electrical shorts to the controls that monitor the levels of the water tanks.

"The loss of the control equipment and a related failure in our emergency notification system resulted in District's two water tanks being fully drained of water," a news release states.

While water did not escape from the tanks, the tanks failed to refill once they were depleted and customers began to experience water shortages and pressure-related issues.

The tanks are almost 50% full and will be back to normal operation in less than 24 hours, according to the District.

Because the system was depleted, it is possible that certain parts of the drinking water system may be contaminated with bacteria from backflow.

The Evergreen Water and Sewer District notes backflow could have occurred from certain appliances such as hot water tanks or water softeners.

The District reports they are working with DEQ and are issuing a Boil Order Advisory.

The water system will temporarily be chlorinated and then fully flushed, which should be accomplished by late Wednesday.

Bacteria testing will be done on Thursday with the results expected back sometime on Friday.

Customers are being asked to curtail watering for the next 12 hours. However, watering restrictions are not being implemented.

Read the full advisory below: