WHITEFISH — The Flathead National Forest plans a prescribed burn adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort Thursday afternoon.

This control burn was initially planned on October 10, but due to uncertainty in incoming chances for precipitation, it was delayed.

The smoke from this burn will be highly visible from around the Flathead Valley.

Kiana Wilson Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort Thursday 10/20/22.

Unit B to the east of Whitefish Mountain Resort was approved in the Whitefish Municipal Watershed Fuel Reduction Project in 2017. The purpose of this burn is to protect the municipal watershed by introducing prescribed fire that would reduce the chance for high-intensity wildfire in the future. In addition to these protections, this burn would increase resilience to insect and disease, improve wildlife species habitat, and aid in the restoration of whitebark pine.

Flathead National Forest Service

This controlled burn will utilize a helicopter equipped with a helitorch, a device that drops fire into the area to be burned, to accomplish ignition. Firefighters will be on the scene and in surrounding areas to aid in implementation.

A temporary closure order will be in effect surrounding the burn (see map for closure area).

Fire managers are hoping to accomplish approximately 285 acres of burning approved in the Whitefish Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project. A total of 850 acres were approved in this project with roughly 187 being successfully completed last year.

