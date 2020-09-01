Property owners seeking to rename lake in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A petition has been submitted by the City of Whitefish on behalf of 12 lakeshore property owners to change the name of a lake deemed extremely offensive.

The petition asks the name of “Lost Coon Lake” to be changed to “Lost Loon Lake.”

The 61-acre lake is located partially within city limits south of the City of Whitefish.

Court documents state the name has racist connotations and goes against the city’s code of honoring and welcoming the diversity of all citizens and visitors.

“The requested name change would honor the requests of citizens and visitors and be in harmony with the city’s expressed values of promoting diversity, tolerance, and inclusiveness,” the city wrote in the submitted petition.

Court documents show a hearing date for public comment on the petition has yet to be announced.

