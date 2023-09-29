Proposed Whitefish housing project to go before city council

WHITEFISH — A housing project just south of downtown Whitefish called Alpine 93/40 will go in front of the Whitefish City Council on October 2, 2023.

The proposed development consists of 210 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments and would be developed under the Legacy Housing Program, which means 10% of the project would be dedicated to affordable housing units.

“We’re trying to fulfill the huge need of housing that this town has encountered over the last several years,” said Alpine 93/40 Developer Alberto Valner.

Cushing Terrell A housing project just south of downtown Whitefish called Alpine 93/40 will go in front of the Whitefish City Council on October 2, 2023.

Valner hopes to be part of the solution with the proposed housing development sitting on 10 acres of land on the corner of U.S. Highway 93 and Montana Highway 40.

“You go to a restaurant, you go to the hospital, you talk to the fireman, you talk to the policeman, you talk to the people who work at the retail stores, they have been pushed out, they’re having to drive 40 minutes to Kalispell, they have to drive 20 minutes to Columbia Falls, and we do not want to become another Jackson Hole, we do not want to become another Park City,” said Valner.

Cushing Terrell Under the Whitefish Legacy Housing Program, 10% of the proposed multi-family units would be restricted to affordable housing.

Under the Whitefish Legacy Housing Program, 10% of the proposed multi-family units would be restricted to affordable housing.

The development would also include a number of features to complement the apartments.

“A dog park, we want to provide a gym, community room, fire pits, areas for people to congregate.”

If approved, the project would consist of six buildings, being built in two phases, with housing units becoming available in approximately 2½ years.

Cushing Terrell If approved, Alpine 93/40 would consist of six buildings, being built in two phases, with housing units becoming available in approximately 2½ years.

“This can be an emblematic entrance point to the City of Whitefish, as well as providing a huge void in the market, which is providing a significant amount of apartment units in the marketplace.”

The project will go in front of the Whitefish City Council on Monday at 7 p.m.

