Proposed Whitefish sports complex would foster community

WHITEFISH — Whitefish is looking to build a new sports center to foster community.

Bulldogs Booster Club president Joe Ackey told MTN News that Whitefish is fundraising for a brand new multi-million dollar sports center.

However, the majority of that fundraising has been put on hold because of coronavirus with Ackey explained that they wanted to be considerate of businesses during this difficult time.

The architecture, engineering and design firm Cushing Terrell is designing a space to hold multiple sports practices in the same area.

Ackey pointed out that as it stands now, sports practices happen sporadically throughout town.

For example, soccer teams practice at Smith Field while cheerleading doesn't have a designated place to practice.

A big archway would welcome visitors and athletes into the arena and the space would be big enough to host statewide events. Ackey added that the new complex would bring athletes together.

"Wrestling is using an old garage that they re-manufactured into a wrestling room," said Ackey. "So, it'll give everybody a designated space and it'll give the kids one space to be proud of."

Right now, there is no timeline on when the project would be completed with Ackey explaining that they're waiting until the economy is more stable.

Once completed, the new sports complex would also be open to the public to use.