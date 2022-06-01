Watch
Public comment sought on draft Whitefish transportation plan

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 01, 2022
WHITEFISH - Residents are being asked to provide their input on a draft transportation plan in Whitefish.

A draft transportation plan — led by KLJ Engineering — seeks to find a "balanced approach to meet future transportation demands and improve sustainable transportation options such as biking, walking, and public transit," according to a news release.

City officials note the draft plan includes a summary of existing and projected transportation conditions in Whitefish and that based on a review of these conditions — as well as public input — a list of recommendations to improve transportation safety and mobility has been included in the plan.

Two open houses will be held on Wednesday, June 1 in the Whitefish City Council Chambers. They will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Project team members will be on-hand to provide information and collect input on the draft plan.

Additional information — as well as the full Draft Transportation Plan — can be viewed at http://whitefish.transportationplan.net [whitefish.transportationplan.net]. Comments can be sent to KLJ project manager, Wade Kline at wade.kline@kljeng.com.

