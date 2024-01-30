Public comment sought on proposed Kalispell Bypass resurfacing project

KALISPELL — The public is being asked to weigh in on a Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) proposal to resurface a section of the Kalispell Bypass.

The project would take place between the Ashley Creek Bridge and the intersection with West Reserve Drive.

According to MDT, the proposed work includes the following:



Crack seal, full-width seal and cover (chip seal), and fog seal.

Milling the existing bridge ends and other sections throughout the project area and applying a new overlay.

Chip sealing and fog sealing the US Highway 2 (US 2), Three Mile Drive, Four Mile Drive, and Old Reserve Drive interchange ramps.

Upgraded pavement markings.

Fog sealing shared-use paths.

“The purpose of this project is to take a cost-effective approach to extending the service life of the roadway,” a news release states.

More information can be found at mdt.mt.gov/news.aspx?newname=20240129-091731.top&type=news.

Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx. (note that comments are for project UPN 10378000)