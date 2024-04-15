Public meetings to be held to discuss Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC), along with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will be holding public information sessions in April.



Daytime sessions will be held in an open house format, allowing attendees to stop in anytime between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. A formal presentation will commence at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session on April 24 and April 25, 2024.

Organizers say in a news release that the goal of the sessions is "to provide valuable information on the remediation process and technical experts will be on hand to answer questions."

The meeting will take place at The Hub Downtown, which is located at 533 1st Avenue East in Columbia Falls.

It was recently announced that several thousand acres of the CFAC property had been purchased by a local developer.