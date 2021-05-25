Watch
Public open houses set to discuss Kalispell transportation plan

Maren Siu/MTN News
The city of Kalispell is moving forward with a new transportation plan and the city is calling it Move 2040.
Posted at 2:36 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:47:28-04

KALISPELL — The public is being invited to join the discussion about the draft report of the Move 2040 transportation plan.

Two open houses will take place on Wednesday in the Kalispell City Council Chambers.

The first session runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a presentation at 12 p.m. The second session takes place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a presentation at 6 p.m.

The presentations will be given in person and live-streamed. Those interested in the live stream must contact project manager Wade Kline at wade.kline@kljeng.com by 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The plan lays out a series of transportation recommendations that have been developed, evaluated, and prioritized to address future transportation needs facing the Kalispell area.

The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. More information about the plan can be found online here.

People who are not able to participate in person are encouraged to send comments to the attention of the Project Manager Wade Kline at wade.kline@kljeng.com or by mail at 1830 3rd Avenue E #303, Kalispell, MT, 59901.

Written comments need to be received by June 2nd, 2021.

