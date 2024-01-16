Watch Now
Racers needed for 45th annual Barstool Races in Martin City

The 45th Cabin Fever Days, including the popular barstool races, will take place on February 10, 2024, in Martin City.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Jan 16, 2024
MARTIN CITY — One of the most iconic winter races in Montana is coming up next month, but more racers are needed.

Cabin Fever Days is a weekend-long event that features music, arm wrestling, food — and of course the barstool races.

The event benefits the first responders in the Bad Rock Canyon.

The most well-recognized event is the Barstool Races where people fly down the main hill in Martin City on barstools equipped with skis or something that makes it slide down the hill.

Normally, there are around 50 entries for the races but this year, so far, there have only been 12 entries.

Cabin Fever Days is looking for more racers to sign up for the event which will take place on February 10, 2024.

Applications to race are due on January 31, 2024. Additional information about the Cabin Fever Days can be found at https://cabinfeverdays.com/.

