Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center is teaching families fire starting skills for the Montana winters

COLUMBIA FALLS — Starting fires in the wet winter woods is a necessary skill for people of all ages.

“So many kids today don't get to spend time out in the woods like generations past have. They're doing sports and extracurriculars or they're spending their free time inside instead of outside. And it's really really great to see kids get outside learning skills that they can really feel accomplished about and that they can use throughout their lives and just get to experience the outdoors. It's a really wonderful place to be and generally brings a sense of relaxation and peace,” said Ashley McDonald, Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center Program Director.

Ravenwood Outdoor Learning Center held a class to teach families how to create fire in the wet winter woods.

“It's really important to have a class like this because it's one of those skills that a lot of people don't necessarily think about having. Especially you know, we have a lot of technology at our disposal most of the time, today." said McDonald.

Program Director Ashley McDonald says most people have the luxury of using their hand-held lighters to ignite a fire but in an emergency situation...

"You might not know what to do, because you've either always assumed it was really easy, or you've just never thought about it at all,” said McDonald.

This class was not just for children. People of all ages were able to learn how to spark a flame. While some of the parents made their kids take the class, they ended up enjoying the activity and spending time with their families.

“We thought it would be boring, but we're kind of glad that because we wouldn't be doing this right now. To walk around in the forest with them, collecting materials and seeing what we can find together,” said Joseph Krumsieg and Nelson MckKee.

The leaders of the class taught everyone what materials are flammable and dry when most everything in the woods is wet this time of year.

“It has to be dry your if you want your fire to be nice,” said MckKee.

Having the skills to make a fire in the winter is important, especially if an emergency arises... but this class was also a good way to just get outside. If you would like to see what other classes Ravenwood offers, you can visit ravelwoodOLC.org.

“Like a walk in the woods can be so thrilling if you take the time to really appreciate it,” said McDonald.