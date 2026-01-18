Red Cross partners with Glacier Bank Park for Tuesday blood drive

KALISPELL — The Red Cross of Montana is partnering with Glacier Bank Park for a blood drive at the Glacier Range Riders baseball team's training facility on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will have the chance to win a trip for two to California for Super Bowl LX.

"January is donor appreciation month, where we just say an extra thanks. We're always in pretty critical lows coming after the holidays, so it's just our way of thanking the donors for what they do and giving back," said Heather Zander, a phlebotomist with the Red Cross.

Walk-ins are permitted, but scheduling a time slot is recommended. You can schedule by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org.