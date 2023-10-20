Reminder: Burn permits required in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Fall is a great time for open burning to safely prepare your property for next year’s fire season, but the rules have changed this year in Flathead County.

A mandatory online burn permit is now required online and open burning is no longer allowed in the county without a permit.

“It’s really changed, it’s permit burning now,” said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

The new rule went into effect on Oct. 1, 2023, in order to help fire officials manage burns more effectively across the county.

“What we want is we want to get the burning done and get the smoke moved out because it does affect some people," Chute explained. "So, it’s just a partnership between the fire agencies, the air quality, you know it’s all working together."

Chute said the permit system will notify the public when it’s okay to burn on their property and when conditions might be dangerous for burning. He noted this will come in handy during Red Flag warnings.

“Just trying to manage it to the best of our ability and provide the citizens with the information to do it properly.”

Chute said the new system has some serious advantages, including the ability to open days for burning during the winter months if conditions allow.

“Air quality will be able to open it up for some burning in the wintertime, so that’s a real advantage to citizens," Chute said.

Chute said that if done properly, burning fuels on your property can help protect your home come fire season, “The fuels are always growing, so you have to manage those fuels.”

Thanks to a new air quality grant, Flathead County residents will not have to pay for a permit.

Visit https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ for a link to register or activate a permit and to learn additional information.

