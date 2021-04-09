Rescue Dog in Kalispell gives back to animal shelters

KALISPELL — In the Flathead, you can support local shelters while eating at a hot dog stand.

Rescue Dog, is a hot dog franchise that just opened in Kalispell.

By giving residents gourmet hot dogs, they are also supporting the Western Montana Humane Society.

Founder Amanda Hart says the business was created to ensure that local shelters do not have to worry about funding as every purchase gives proceeds to the shelters.

Hart also says that she created the business in 2020, during a rough year for many nonprofits, and saw that the shelters needed help.

"The shelters are understaffed and overworked they need our support, they need our help and the animals need our help so, this was just an easy decision of teaming up with them," said Hart.

Rescue Dog will be grilling up hot dogs at the Western Montana Humane Society for their grand opening, you can find their schedule here.

If you would like to become a franchisee you can visit their website here.