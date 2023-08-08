Resort tax again to be on the ballot in Whitefish

WHITEFISH – The resort tax in Whitefish will once again be on the ballot, but this time the question will be whether to put a portion of the funds toward housing.

Whitefish's 3% resort tax on lodging, retail, bars, and restaurants started in 1996.

Currently, 10% of the money from the tax goes towards the Haskill Basin conservation easement, a trail system and the source of Whitefish's water supply. But the easement will be paid off in January of 2025.

Whitefish voters will be asked in November to approve reallocating that 10% of the resort tax towards community housing projects and programs. The money would equate to $27 million over 20 years.

Despite being on the November ballot, voters won't see the change until February of 2025 if the request is approved.