Richie Custom Co. celebrates grand reopening on Kalispell's Main Street

KALISPELL — A Flathead couple that started their custom print business three and a half years ago hosted a grand reopening at their new shop on Main Street in Kalispell. Carissa Richie and her husband started Richie Custom Co. out of their garage, then moved to an E. Idaho St. location before expanding to their current Main Street storefront.

"We really pushed for this to be done on time. It was a lot of late hours, but I am excited to be on Main Street," said Carissa Richie, Richie Custom Co. owner and production manager.

The custom printing business started when Richie's husband, Brad, began experimenting with custom clothing for his painting company.

"He decided to start making his own T-shirts, and I was home on maternity leave and just decided to take it over," Richie said.

Richie Custom Co Grand Reopening

After running out of space at their E. Idaho St. location, the Richies found the perfect place to expand the business.

"Downtown always has people running around and doing things and checking out the stores so we are excited to be down here on this side of town," Richie said.

The shop sells apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies, socks and more, including custom prints for all needs.

"We're here to help you with all of your custom needs. We really enjoy doing it, anything you can think of. We've done family reunions, we've done babies first birthdays, all of the milestones so it's a lot of fun to be able to do that kind of stuff and offer what we do," Richie said.

The new shop is located at 35 Main Street Suite A in Kalispell. It's open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers should expect a two-week wait for orders.