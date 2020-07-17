Road construction begins Sunday in downtown Kalispell

KALISPELL — Starting Sunday, drivers can expect delays in downtown Kalispell as crews begin work on a concrete rehabilitation project.

Montana Department of Transportation crews will complete 1.6 miles of concrete preservation on Main Street, between 2nd Street and Washington Street, and on Idaho Street between Meridian Road and 7th Avenue.

The majority of work takes place Sunday night through Thursday mornings between the hours of 7 pm to 7 am.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures, directional signage, and lower speed limits during construction.

Crews are expected to finish construction by late-October.

Once finished, transportation officials say the project will keep roads in good condition for years to come.