Rockslide extends closure along west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir

KALISPELL – Additional road closures are now in place on the west side of the Hungry Horse Reservoir along FS Road 895.

The Flathead National Forest reports that following last week’s warming temperatures, snowmelt and heavy rainfall, a rock slide occurred south of Graves Bay.

FS Road 895 is now closed between mileposts 29.7 and 33.4, which has increased the road closure to the south by another six miles.

All areas in the closure will still be accessible by bicycle (non-electric) or by walking in, according to Flathead National Forest officials.

This will include restricted (non-motorized only) access to:

Graves Creek Campground

Handkerchief Lake Campground

FS Road 897 - Handkerchief/Graves Creek

FS Road 895E - Forest Creek / Margaret Lake Trail 410

FS Road 895F - Wheeler Creek

Contact the respective ranger district or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/flathead and @discovertheflathead for updated closure information.