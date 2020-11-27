Salute to Service: Flathead's 'Christmas at Our House' making changes this year due to COVID-19

KALISPELL — Christmas at Our House, an annual community holiday party in Flathead County is making changes to this year’s celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.

The free dinner and gathering at the Montana National Guard Armory in Kalispell normally serves more than 3,000 people every year on a special date in mid-December.

This year, event organizers decided to cancel in-house dining for the event due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

Christmas at Our House President Janice McMichael says event organizers will instead donate toys to different organizations across Flathead County playing secret Santa for families in need.

McMichael says Christmas at Our House is asking for community help finding families that could use toys and meal packages over the holiday season.

“We would like to help people that might be struggling due to COVID-19, we would like to do maybe some appreciation Christmas things for frontline workers and essential workers, we need help now just finding somebody we can be secret Santa Clauses to,” said McMichael.

McMichael says Christmas at Our House will accept donations until Dec. 14.

All donations will go toward meal packages and supplies for families hardest hit by the pandemic.